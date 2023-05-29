‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’: A Tale of Two HBO Finales



Andy and Kaya give some instant reactions to the Succession series finale (1:00) and talk about whether anyone can really “win” on the show (30:40). Then, Andy is joined by Sean Fennessey to talk about Barry, the other major HBO series that recently concluded. They talk about how the show has evolved since its first season (1:00:07) and how Bill Hader never wanted you to feel sorry for the character of Barry (1:26:56).

Host: Andy Greenwald

Guests: Kaya McMullen and Sean Fennessey

Producer: Kaya McMullen

