‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’: A Tale of Two HBO Finales

Andy breaks down Sunday night’s momentous series finales

By Andy Greenwald, Sean Fennessey, and Kaya McMullen
HBO


Andy and Kaya give some instant reactions to the Succession series finale (1:00) and talk about whether anyone can really “win” on the show (30:40). Then, Andy is joined by Sean Fennessey to talk about Barry, the other major HBO series that recently concluded. They talk about how the show has evolved since its first season (1:00:07) and how Bill Hader never wanted you to feel sorry for the character of Barry (1:26:56).

Host: Andy Greenwald
Guests: Kaya McMullen and Sean Fennessey
Producer: Kaya McMullen

