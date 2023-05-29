What’s the Difference? With David Dennis Jr.



Jason is joined by writer David Dennis Jr. to discuss his new podcast, Rap Stories, coming out June 1. They touch on many subjects during their conversation, including why David wanted to start the pod, his personal connections to hip-hop culture, the Ja Morant conundrum, and more. Jason ends the pod by talking about the dangers of catching up on Succession while trying to avoid spoilers on social media (34:42).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: David Dennis Jr.

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

