 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What’s the Difference? With David Dennis Jr.

Jason is joined by writer David Dennis Jr. to discuss his new podcast, ‘Rap Stories’

By Jason Goff
Dazzle Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post


Jason is joined by writer David Dennis Jr. to discuss his new podcast, Rap Stories, coming out June 1. They touch on many subjects during their conversation, including why David wanted to start the pod, his personal connections to hip-hop culture, the Ja Morant conundrum, and more. Jason ends the pod by talking about the dangers of catching up on Succession while trying to avoid spoilers on social media (34:42).

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: David Dennis Jr.
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

‘Yellowjackets’ Is Biting Off More Than It Can Chew

While the Season 2 finale delivers shocking twists in both timelines, the jury’s still out on whether Showtime’s buzzy series is headed in the right direction

By Miles Surrey

The Totally Unnecessary and Missing-the-Point ‘Barry’ Finale Power Rankings

Someone on this show found redemption, just not who you’d expect. What about the rest of the main cast?

By Rob Harvilla

‘Succession’ Series Finale Recap

Concluding thoughts on the beloved HBO series

By Bill Simmons and Sean Fennessey

In the ‘Succession’ Series Finale, the Poison Drips Through

As the fate of Waystar Royco came to a head, the seeds Logan Roy sowed decades ago bore their disgusting fruit

By Miles Surrey

Top Five NY Numbers to Be Retired With Joe B., Plus Yankees Take Two and Mets Struggle

JJ breaks down the most recent Yankees win and talks the Mets series

By John Jastremski

2023 Monaco GP Recap

Kevin and Spanners react to this year’s race, including Max Verstappen’s dominant performance and Fernando Alonso’s mistake

By Kevin Clark