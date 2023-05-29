‘Succession’ Series Finale Recap



Bill and Sean are back to break down the Succession series finale. They discuss how the final episode stuck the landing and stayed true to the show’s themes, what went into Shiv’s last-minute decision to back out, and Kendall’s fate. Along the way, they talk about Tom and Lukas Matsson’s new partnership and the emptiness that comes with the Waystar crown. They close by unpacking the emotional moment between the Roy siblings as they watch an old video of Logan and the intense boardroom vote before giving their concluding thoughts on the beloved HBO series.

Hosts: Bill Simmons and Sean Fennessey

Producer: Kai Grady

