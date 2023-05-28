 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rainn Wilson on ‘Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss’ and More

Larry and actor Rainn Wilson reminisce about their time working together on ‘The Office’ and dive into Rainn’s new Peacock show

Larry is joined by actor Rainn Wilson and they begin their conversation by reminiscing about their time working together on The Office. Next, they dive into Rainn’s new Peacock show Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, talk about the origins of the project, and detail its search for the definition of happiness within different cultures around the world (8:37). After the break they examine Wilson’s new book Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution and explain the thematic connections it draws from in classic TV shows like Kung Fu and Star Trek (34:13). They end the pod by breaking down the importance of sacredness and pondering humanity’s artistic integration with nature (40:00).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Rainn Wilson
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

