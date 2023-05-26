Remembering Tina Turner, Rafaelle to Leave Arsenal, and Manchester United Back in the Champions League

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat about Flo helping to break the story that Rafaelle Souza will leave Arsenal at the end of the season (01:45). Ian offers his thoughts on the Women’s World Cup broadcast rights (04:20), before the gang talks about Manchester United’s win over Chelsea (08:31), which saw Erik ten Hag’s side return to the Champions League and more issues for Chelsea at the end of a tough season. Finally, they pay tribute to the legendary Tina Turner, who passed away this week aged 83, by discussing what made her so special and the legacy she’s leaving behind (29:11).
