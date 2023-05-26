 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Remembering Tina Turner, Rafaelle to Leave Arsenal, and Manchester United Back in the Champions League

Plus, Ian offers his thoughts on the Women’s World Cup broadcast rights

By Ian Wright and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Tina Turner Performs In Arnhem Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat about Flo helping to break the story that Rafaelle Souza will leave Arsenal at the end of the season (01:45). Ian offers his thoughts on the Women’s World Cup broadcast rights (04:20), before the gang talks about Manchester United’s win over Chelsea (08:31), which saw Erik ten Hag’s side return to the Champions League and more issues for Chelsea at the end of a tough season. Finally, they pay tribute to the legendary Tina Turner, who passed away this week aged 83, by discussing what made her so special and the legacy she’s leaving behind (29:11).

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Wrighty's House

The Latest

How Stats Are CHANGING the Premier League

Amr from Oracle Cloud talks to the guys about all things stats including expected Goals, most powerful goal, most improbable comeback, and more

By Ben Foster

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Wedding Episode and ‘Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’

Rachel and Callie also give a respectful "quick" note on the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ reunion

By Rachel Lindsay and Callie Curry

NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes Joins the Friday Something

Hayes talks about partnering with Trick Williams, training with Cody Rhodes, and a potential opportunity to wrestle John Cena

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Prestige TV Has Taken a Page Out of Sportswriting’s Media Playbook

‘Succession’ makes its stars and creators available to journalists after episodes air. The result is eerily similar to an NBA star fielding questions in a postgame press conference.

By Bryan Curtis

Celtics Make It a Series, and Carmelo Calls It a Career

Plus: Jason Goff and Danny Parkins check in on the state of sports in Chicago, and Raheem Palmer and Ben Solak discuss the 76ers’ potential offseason plans

By Brian Barrett, Jason Goff, and 3 more

This Summer’s Top Free Agents: Where Next for Zaha, Messi, Tielemans, and More

Plus, what does the future hold for Liverpool with a quartet of players soon to be leaving for free

By James Lawrence Allcott