‘Succession’ Series Finale Precap

Wos and Rob start the pod by breaking down the individual performances of each of the kids during their the eulogies for Logan Roy and talk about the importance of letting stuff go when facing the finality of life. They then dive into their plot and character predictions for next week’s series finale and discuss how ‘Succession’ was so great at mirroring some of society’s most critical real-world media events (16:34).
Hosts: Wosny Lambre and Rob Mahoney
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
