Disney’s Prickly Theme Parks Problem



Matt is joined by theme park journalist Scott Gustin as they discuss all the latest news surrounding the Disney parks, as well as Universal Studios. They dive into the changes made by former CEO Bob Chapek when the parks reopened during the pandemic, why the immersive Galactic Star Cruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars hotel and experience) is shutting down, how the international Disney parks are doing, the success Universal has had with the Super Mario IP, and more. Matt finishes the show by making a prediction on holiday box office numbers for The Little Mermaid.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Scott Gustin

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

