 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Disney’s Prickly Theme Parks Problem

Matt is joined by theme park journalist Scott Gustin to discuss all the latest news surrounding the Disney parks, as well as Universal Studios

By Matthew Belloni
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images


Matt is joined by theme park journalist Scott Gustin as they discuss all the latest news surrounding the Disney parks, as well as Universal Studios. They dive into the changes made by former CEO Bob Chapek when the parks reopened during the pandemic, why the immersive Galactic Star Cruiser (a.k.a. the Star Wars hotel and experience) is shutting down, how the international Disney parks are doing, the success Universal has had with the Super Mario IP, and more. Matt finishes the show by making a prediction on holiday box office numbers for The Little Mermaid.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Scott Gustin
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

With ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Scorsese Tells the Ultimate Gangster Story

Martin Scorsese’s three-hour Western features a throwback performance from Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio at his best in a film that mirrors aspects of classics like ‘Goodfellas.’

By Manuela Lazic

The Celtics Have an Outside Shot … if They Have an Outside Shot

Game 4 offered a blueprint for Boston to potentially mount a historic comeback. But can the Celtics realistically overcome a 3-1 deficit against a Heat team that has looked so dominant?

By Michael Pina

Netflix All the Way: With ‘FUBAR,’ Arnold Schwarzenegger Commits to His First Starring Television Role

The last action hero kicks off his run as Netflix’s "Chief Action Officer" with an action-comedy series that borrows the best parts of ‘True Lies’

By Miles Surrey

Analyzing the 2023 NBA Combine

We’re talking the Thompson Twins’ combined performances (as well as Ben Sheppard’s, Brandin Podziemski’s, and others’), Wake Forest’s Bobi Klintman skipping the combine, and more

By Kevin O'Connor and J. Kyle Mann

Boston Stays Alive … but for How Long? Plus, a Deep Dive Into LeBron’s Retirement Plan.

Can the Celtics’ adjustments keep carrying them forward? Is Miami on the verge of slowing down? What will LeBron James’s retirement look like (according to him)? And more.

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Monaco Week Hot Take Mailbag

Kevin and Spencer also discuss some Formula One news

By Kevin Clark