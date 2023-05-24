 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Worst (and Best) Decisions in the History of Fandom

The Midnight Boys break down what they think to be some of the best and worst decisions in the history of fandom from story choices to big financial gambles and more

By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
DreamWorks Animation &amp; Guinness World Records’ Largest Superhero Gathering In Support Of “Megamind” Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


It’s time to make a decision! The Midnight Boys are here to break down what they think to be some of the best and worst decisions in the history of fandom (00:00). From story choices to big financial gambles, the boys take a look at some of the biggest instrumental changes and decisions to fandom and the stories they love.

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Movies

The Latest

How to Pull Off a Real-Life Mockumentary

Jake Szymanski, director of ‘Jury Duty,’ and Ronald Gladden, star of the same, join the show to talk duping with and being duped by (respectively) the real-life mockumentary premise

By Matthew Belloni

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Sacred and the Profane of Salt-N-Pepa

On this week’s episode, we’re tackling the legendary rap trio and their 1993 hit, "Shoop"

By Rob Harvilla

Vinícius Júnior, Man City’s Three-peat, Newcastle in the Champions League, and Brooks Koepka Is Back

There’s also some Barclays WSL chat, as the title heads into the final day

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and 1 more

Does Barry Have Any Friends? 

Jamal Dauda talks about the question of what it takes to actually be friends with a hitman like the star of ‘Barry’ and whether Barry even has any friends

By Erika Ramirez

Don’t Pay Top Dollar for the Middle With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins

Jason also pays tribute to Carmelo Anthony with a story about witnessing the beginning of his illustrious career at Syracuse

By Jason Goff

With ‘Sanctuary,’ Margaret Qualley’s Quiet Dominance Continues

Dazzling audiences since her breakthrough performance in ‘The Leftovers,’ Margaret Qualley tackles her meatiest role to date in Zachary Wigon’s new film, ‘Sanctuary’

By Adam Nayman