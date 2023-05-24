The Worst (and Best) Decisions in the History of Fandom

It’s time to make a decision! The Midnight Boys are here to break down what they think to be some of the best and worst decisions in the history of fandom (00:00). From story choices to big financial gambles, the boys take a look at some of the biggest instrumental changes and decisions to fandom and the stories they love.
Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, Steve Ahlman, and Jomi Adeniran
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Senior Producer: Steve Ahlman
Additional Production Support: Arjuna Ramgopal
