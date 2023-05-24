 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vinícius Júnior, Man City’s Three-peat, Newcastle in the Champions League, and Brooks Koepka Is Back

There’s also some Barclays WSL chat, as the title heads into the final day

By Ian Wright, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Ryan Hunn
Valencia CF v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn and they begin with Ian’s thoughts on yet more racist abuse directed toward Vinícius Júnior over the weekend. They then move on to some football, with Manchester City sealing the Premier League title (06:34) and Newcastle United securing Champions League football next season. There’s also some Barclays WSL chat, as the title heads into the final day (22:24), and they finish on some golf chat, with Brooks Koepka winning his fifth major at the weekend’s PGA Championship (31:08).

