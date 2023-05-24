Does Barry Have Any Friends?



As Barry reaches its series finale, Erika is joined by creative strategist and screenwriter Jamal Dauda to tackle the question of what it takes to actually be friends with a hitman and whether Barry even has any friends.

Host: Erika Ramirez

Guest: Jamal Dauda

Producer: Sasha Ashall

