Does Barry Have Any Friends?

Jamal Dauda talks about the question of what it takes to actually be friends with a hitman like the star of ‘Barry’ and whether Barry even has any friends

By Erika Ramirez
HBO


As Barry reaches its series finale, Erika is joined by creative strategist and screenwriter Jamal Dauda to tackle the question of what it takes to actually be friends with a hitman and whether Barry even has any friends.

If you have any thoughts about the friendships in Barry or anything else we talked about, send us an email at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com and follow us on Instagram @whataboutyourfriendspod.

Host: Erika Ramirez
Guest: Jamal Dauda
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

