Don’t Pay Top Dollar for the Middle With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins



Jason begins the pod by paying tribute to Carmelo Anthony with a story about witnessing the beginning of his illustrious career at Syracuse. He’s then joined by Danny Parkins from 670 The Score, and they dive deep into some of the current Chicago sports buzz, including the state of the Cubs, the Bulls’ draft, and the future of Justin Fields (8:36). They end their conversation with some touching anecdotes about their time together as broadcasting colleagues (50:14).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Danny Parkins

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

