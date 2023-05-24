 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Don’t Pay Top Dollar for the Middle With Chicago Radio Host Danny Parkins

Jason also pays tribute to Carmelo Anthony with a story about witnessing the beginning of his illustrious career at Syracuse

By Jason Goff
Chicago Cubs v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Jason begins the pod by paying tribute to Carmelo Anthony with a story about witnessing the beginning of his illustrious career at Syracuse. He’s then joined by Danny Parkins from 670 The Score, and they dive deep into some of the current Chicago sports buzz, including the state of the Cubs, the Bulls’ draft, and the future of Justin Fields (8:36). They end their conversation with some touching anecdotes about their time together as broadcasting colleagues (50:14).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Danny Parkins
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Leave us a message on the Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to us at TheFullGo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Subscribe: Spotify

