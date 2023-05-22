The Best Table at a Restaurant, the ‘Pretty Woman’ Move, and Teppanyaki Everything

Dave talks about getting seated at possibly the worst table he’s ever seen. The discussion turns to the politics of restaurant tables and the best solution for navigating them, including the Pretty Woman move. The discussion then turns to the trend of experiential restaurants with a particular focus on teppanyaki, and other cuisines that might benefit from a similar treatment of food as performance art.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS