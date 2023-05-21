 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 9 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna discuss this TV masterpiece of an episode, the indelible performances across the board, and more

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
HBO


Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the penultimate episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss Roman Roy’s disconcerting meltdown at Logan’s funeral, why “Church and State” is a masterpiece episode of television, and the indelible performances across the board. Along the way, they briefly talk about series creator Jesse Armstrong’s career before Succession and why it might be the British writer’s magnum opus. They close by recapping the eulogies and noting Ken’s performative nature before updating their predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco ahead of the series finale.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Producer: Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

Brooks Koepka Makes Uncomfortable History at the PGA Championship

Koepka secured his first major win in four years, but Oak Hill will be remembered as an even bigger victory for LIV Golf. A feel-good week (Michael Block!) ended with some sobering ripple effects for LIV’s ongoing battle for credibility.

By Elizabeth Nelson

Breaking Down the Penultimate Episode of ‘Succession’

Chris and Andy break down "Church and State"—the ninth episode of Season 4

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

The Dark Flame in Men: Breaking Down Episode 9 of ‘Succession’

On the day after a contentious presidential election, the Roy family and associates gather to finally lay Logan to rest

By Miles Surrey

It’s Getting Heated; Heat Steal Game 2 Against the Celtics

J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker return to discuss Game 2 of Heat vs. Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals

By J. Kyle Mann and Tyler Parker

Celtics Are Down 0-2

Brian reacts to the Celtics loss to the Heat, discusses Jaylen Brown’s alarming play, and more

By Brian Barrett

Doc Rivers Out in Philly, Wemby in With the Spurs, and the Nuggets’ Championship Run

Austin and Pausha talk thoughts on the Sixers letting go of Doc Rivers, the speed of turnover in the NBA, and more

By Austin Rivers and Pausha Haghighi