‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 9 Recap



Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the penultimate episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss Roman Roy’s disconcerting meltdown at Logan’s funeral, why “Church and State” is a masterpiece episode of television, and the indelible performances across the board. Along the way, they briefly talk about series creator Jesse Armstrong’s career before Succession and why it might be the British writer’s magnum opus. They close by recapping the eulogies and noting Ken’s performative nature before updating their predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco ahead of the series finale.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kai Grady

