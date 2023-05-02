 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Heartbreak for Arsenal, and Wolfsburg Back in the Big Time

Plus, another twist in the WSL tale and talking German women’s football with Alina Ruprecht

By Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images


Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss Arsenal’s defeat to Wolfsburg in the semifinal of the Women’s Champions League. They welcome German football journalist Alina Ruprecht to chat about what this means for German women’s football. Plus, more drama in the battle at the bottom of the WSL.

Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Alina Ruprecht, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Soccer

The Latest

Inside the Writers’ Strike With a WGA Negotiator

Adam Conover joins to discuss what led to the writers’ strike

By Matthew Belloni

The Premier League Hall of Fame | The Fozcast Inductees ...

‘Fozcast’ discusses the possible inductees into the Premier League Hall of Fame

By Ben Foster

The Best Fantasy Landing Spots for 2023 Rookies

The guys kick off the 2023 fantasy football season by surveying the rookie landscape, breaking down where to draft some of these first-year players, and identifying which ones will have the most immediate fantasy impact

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Early 2023 Miami Grand Prix Preview

Kevin and Megan reflect on last year’s race, discuss the improvements made, and then dive into what they are looking forward to in the weekend ahead

By Kevin Clark and Megan Schuster

WWE Backlash Preview, Plus NXT Call-ups!

The guys also recap the WWE draft, talk the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest street fight, and answer mailbag questions

By Peter Rosenberg

Tough Night for Russillo With Harden and CP3, Booger McFarland’s NFL Draft Thoughts, Plus Mike Trudell on Lakers-Warriors

Russillo talks 76ers-Celtics Game 1, Nuggets-Suns Game 2, and much more

By Ryen Russillo