Heartbreak for Arsenal, and Wolfsburg Back in the Big Time

Flo Lloyd-Hughes is joined by Jessy Parker Humphreys and Becky Taylor-Gill to discuss Arsenal’s defeat to Wolfsburg in the semifinal of the Women’s Champions League. They welcome German football journalist Alina Ruprecht to chat about what this means for German women’s football. Plus, more drama in the battle at the bottom of the WSL.
Host: Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Guests: Alina Ruprecht, Jessy Parker Humphreys, and Becky Taylor-Gill
Producer: Becky Taylor-Gill
Additional Production: Jonathan Fisher
