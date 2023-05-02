The Best Fantasy Landing Spots for 2023 Rookies

Welcome back to The Ringer Fantasy Football Show! We kick off the 2023 fantasy football season by surveying the rookie landscape, breaking down where to draft some of these first-year players, and identifying which ones will have the most immediate fantasy impact (1:52). Finally, the guys close with an email and DK’s dynasty rookie rankings (49:15).
Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts