The Best Fantasy Landing Spots for 2023 Rookies

The guys kick off the 2023 fantasy football season by surveying the rookie landscape, breaking down where to draft some of these first-year players, and identifying which ones will have the most immediate fantasy impact

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
2023 NFL Draft Red Carpet Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images


Welcome back to The Ringer Fantasy Football Show! We kick off the 2023 fantasy football season by surveying the rookie landscape, breaking down where to draft some of these first-year players, and identifying which ones will have the most immediate fantasy impact (1:52). Finally, the guys close with an email and DK’s dynasty rookie rankings (49:15).

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

