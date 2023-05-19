‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 9 Precap

Chris and Wos begin their conversation by talking about how humorous and political Episode 8 was compared to the rest of the series and breaking down the current state of mind of each of the siblings. They then examine Justin Kirk’s performance as Jeryd Mencken and draw parallels between the controversial character and some real-life individuals in American politics (10:41). After the break, they discuss Shiv’s plethora of strategic miscalculations, debate whether Kendall will ultimately be wearing the crown at the end, and dissect the Episode 9 preview (17:32).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Wosny Lambre
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
