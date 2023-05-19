 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 8 Recap

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Showtime


Mallory and Joanna break down ‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 8: “It Chooses.” They start by examining Walter’s motives and where his story might go in the finale. Then, they discuss the confessions of Shauna and Misty in the sharing shack and the touching conversation between Jeff and Callie. They also talk about the dark and unusually quick decision that the girls made in the 1996 timeline, as well as the episode’s tragic ending.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify

