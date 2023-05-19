 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A ‘Mission: Impossible’–Style Food Heist, Paris’s Best Baguette, and Tasting a Bacon Ranch McCrispy

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss Oscar Mayer changing the name of the Wienermobile and share their thoughts on office fridge etiquette

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
McDonald’s Locations As Corporate Offices Cut Hundreds of Jobs


This week, Juliet and Jacoby discuss Oscar Mayer changing the name of the Wienermobile to the Frankmobile, share their thoughts on office fridge etiquette, and question a supposed beer-powered motorcycle. For this week’s Taste Test, they try the Bacon Ranch McCrispy from McDonald’s. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

