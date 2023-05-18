Taiwanese Pizza Hut, In the Weeds, and Dave’s Favorite Dinner Guests

Dave kicks off the episode by talking about his eating experience in Taiwan. Chris and Euno marvel at the menu at Taiwanese Pizza Hut. Dave talks about famous dinner guests, and Chris and Euno add memorable celebrity dining stories. The episode concludes with an epic In the Weeds story from Dave at a previous Food & Wine Classic in Aspen.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producers: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee
