Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 Reaction. Plus, Miami-Boston Game 1 Picks, NFL Win Total Predictions, and PGA Championship Preview.

The boys also look at the NBA draft lottery results

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

The East Coast Bias boys begin by sharing their immediate reactions to Game 1 of the Western Conference finals (:20). Then, they discuss whether the Eastern Conference series is properly priced (15:10) before a way-too-early look at NFL Week 1 and season win totals (33:01). Finally, they take a look at this weekend’s PGA Championship (40:29) and look at the NBA draft lottery results (47:20).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

