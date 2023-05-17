Lakers-Nuggets Game 1 Reaction. Plus, Miami-Boston Game 1 Picks, NFL Win Total Predictions, and PGA Championship Preview.

The East Coast Bias boys begin by sharing their immediate reactions to Game 1 of the Western Conference finals (:20). Then, they discuss whether the Eastern Conference series is properly priced (15:10) before a way-too-early look at NFL Week 1 and season win totals (33:01). Finally, they take a look at this weekend’s PGA Championship (40:29) and look at the NBA draft lottery results (47:20).
Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Mike Wargon and Tucker Tashjian
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
