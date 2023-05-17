 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Alex Karev and Meredith Grey’s Friendship in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Erika and Steven talk about the concept of “my person” in ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

By Erika Ramirez
Getty Images


In further exploration of the theme of platonic friendships between men and women in pop culture, Erika is joined first by Steven to talk about the concept of “my person” that Grey’s Anatomy brought us and whether that type of friendship is possible between a man and woman (0:30). Then she’s joined by writer Rae Witte to deep dive Alex Karev and Meredith Grey’s friendship evolution (14:35).

If you have thoughts about the friendships in Grey’s Anatomy or want to share your favorite platonic on-screen duos, email us at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello
Guest: Rae Witte
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify

