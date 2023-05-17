 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ranking NFL Head Coaches From Worst to First. Plus, When Do the Commanders Get Good After Dan Snyder’s Exit?

Kevin also discusses which NFL teams might be looking at sales next

By Kevin Clark

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4l4XEvVmsmvzxEzcoWiLxm


Kevin is joined by Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports to run through his rankings of NFL head coaches and discuss where they agree and disagree (1:23). Then, Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer joins to talk the sale of the Washington Commanders, a realistic timeline for the organization to improve, and which teams might be looking at sales next (34:40).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Patrick Daugherty and Ben Fischer
Producer: Richie Bozek

