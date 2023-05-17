Ranking NFL Head Coaches From Worst to First. Plus, When Do the Commanders Get Good After Dan Snyder’s Exit?

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4l4XEvVmsmvzxEzcoWiLxm
Kevin is joined by Patrick Daugherty of NBC Sports to run through his rankings of NFL head coaches and discuss where they agree and disagree (1:23). Then, Sports Business Journal’s Ben Fischer joins to talk the sale of the Washington Commanders, a realistic timeline for the organization to improve, and which teams might be looking at sales next (34:40).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Patrick Daugherty and Ben Fischer
Producer: Richie Bozek
Subscribe: Spotify