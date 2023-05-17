 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Hollywood’s China Problem

Erich Schwartzel joins to discuss the current state of Hollywood’s relationship with China and more

By Matthew Belloni
China Film Market Box Office Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images


Matt is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Erich Schwartzel to discuss the current state of Hollywood’s relationship with China and how the Chinese government feels about Hollywood releases. Erich breaks down how China’s movie infrastructure has changed over the years, how the Chinese box office affects which movies get made in America, the precarious projections of Fast X in China, TikTok’s success, Shanghai Disneyland, and more.

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Erich Schwartzel
Producer: Craig Horlbeck
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

