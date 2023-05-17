Hollywood’s China Problem



Matt is joined by Wall Street Journal reporter Erich Schwartzel to discuss the current state of Hollywood’s relationship with China and how the Chinese government feels about Hollywood releases. Erich breaks down how China’s movie infrastructure has changed over the years, how the Chinese box office affects which movies get made in America, the precarious projections of Fast X in China, TikTok’s success, Shanghai Disneyland, and more.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click this link: puck.news/thetown

Email us your thoughts! thetown@spotify.com

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Erich Schwartzel

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify