Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Announces Historic Deal With PFL: Reactions, Predictions, and More!



Immediately after Ariel’s live interview with Francis Ngannou, Petesy, Chuck, and TST join together to discuss the following on what is a historic day in MMA history:

The terms of Ngannou’s one-of-a-kind deal with PFL

The massive risk PFL is taking and how it could sink or swim the promotion that’s vying for the coveted no. 2 spot behind the UFC

Ngannou’s side of the story regarding his meeting with ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong and why this could be a devastating blow to the promotion

Ngannou’s demand for a guaranteed $2 million per fight for his opponent and if this could lure some top heavyweights away from the UFC

Plus, Petesy talks about his interview with Irish boxing star Katie Taylor ahead of her homecoming fight Saturday against the undefeated Chantelle Cameron. Chuck also drools over Saturday’s tasty UFC Apex showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify