 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou Announces Historic Deal With PFL: Reactions, Predictions, and More!

Petesy talks his Katie Taylor interview, Chuck drools over Saturday’s UFC Apex showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill, and more

By Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
UFC 281: Hooker v Puelles Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC


Immediately after Ariel’s live interview with Francis Ngannou, Petesy, Chuck, and TST join together to discuss the following on what is a historic day in MMA history:

  • The terms of Ngannou’s one-of-a-kind deal with PFL
  • The massive risk PFL is taking and how it could sink or swim the promotion that’s vying for the coveted no. 2 spot behind the UFC
  • Ngannou’s side of the story regarding his meeting with ONE Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong and why this could be a devastating blow to the promotion
  • Ngannou’s demand for a guaranteed $2 million per fight for his opponent and if this could lure some top heavyweights away from the UFC

Plus, Petesy talks about his interview with Irish boxing star Katie Taylor ahead of her homecoming fight Saturday against the undefeated Chantelle Cameron. Chuck also drools over Saturday’s tasty UFC Apex showdown between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.

Hosts: Petesy Carroll and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

Pat McAfee’s Ascension to ESPN Superstardom Is a Sign of the Times

Talent at the old ESPN, as Keith Olbermann once said, were treated as "factory workers in a factory town." The new ESPN is moving in a different direction.

By Bryan Curtis

The Winners and Losers of the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery

The only bigger winner than the San Antonio Spurs might be Victor Wembanyama himself. With the draft lottery in the books, we break down who benefited the most and who got screwed.

By Michael Pina

2023’s Most Interesting Fantasy Tight Ends

The guys later close the show with some emails

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Doc Rivers Out as the Sixers Head Coach

Rivers is out after an embarrassing Game 7 loss, which begs the question: What’s next for the 76ers?

By Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer

Jokic’s Offense or AD’s Defense? Plus, Examining the Celtics-Heat Revenge Series.

Plus, Seerat and Michael share their thoughts on Doc Rivers’s firing and what this could mean for the 76ers going forward

By Seerat Sohi and Michael Lombardi

A Must-See Tag Team Title Matchup, Old People Are Maj, and the Best Seth Rollins Ever!?

Plus, mailbag, Rosenberg doesn’t want Troy the Goy at his wedding, Troy tells of his wild Monday afternoon spent with a young woman, and more

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde