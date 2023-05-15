CNN’s Trump Town Hall, Plus Stephen A. and Concussions



Bryan and David are back with another segment of NBA2Day to discuss one of the biggest stories in the NBA that focuses on Anthony Davis’s recent injury (0:40). Then, they begin by breaking down the CNN town hall with former president Donald Trump and the strife that ensued, before touching on Ron DeSantis in Iowa and bidding farewell to MTV News (10:57). Later, former senior White House media spokesman Eric Schultz joins Bryan to discuss his role in Succession. He talks about being approached by the show, shares the scenes that required his expertise, and then ranks his favorite political shows (32:40). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Guest: Eric Schultz

Producer: Erika Cervantes

