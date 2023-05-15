Three NFL Headlines You’ll See From Now Until Week 1



With the draft completely in the rearview, Sheil and Ben now look forward to the offseason and which headlines we’ll likely hear the most from now until the start of the season. When will Tom Brady appear in the booth? Which players will be in “the best shape of their life”? Which San Fran QB will be flourishing in Kyle Shanahan’s system?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Producer: Cliff Augustin

Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

