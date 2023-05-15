 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Three NFL Headlines You’ll See From Now Until Week 1

Sheil and Ben look forward to the offseason’s biggest questions and stories

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images


With the draft completely in the rearview, Sheil and Ben now look forward to the offseason and which headlines we’ll likely hear the most from now until the start of the season. When will Tom Brady appear in the booth? Which players will be in “the best shape of their life”? Which San Fran QB will be flourishing in Kyle Shanahan’s system?

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Music Composed By: Devon Renaldo

