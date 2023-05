Chris and Andy break down the most recent episode of Succession, “America Decides.” They talk about if this episode—and show—can still be entertaining even when it gets too close to reality (1:00), how this episode really showed that the Roy kids have no moral bottoms (30:51), and some of the more lighthearted moments of the episode (44:33).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Producer: Kaya McMullen

