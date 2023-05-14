 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 8 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna come together to talk about everything in “America Decides,” including the parallels with real American politics

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson
Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the eighth episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss the harrowing and accurate portrayal of a presidential election night, Roman’s true nature, and the terrifying impact that the Roy family has on the rest of the country. Along the way, they talk about Justin Kirk’s chilling performance as the far-right presidential candidate and the media’s influence on American politics. They close by unpacking a fan conspiracy theory about Lukas Matsson and updating their predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season.

