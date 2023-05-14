‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 8 Recap



Bill, Sean, and Joanna are back to break down the eighth episode of Succession Season 4. They discuss the harrowing and accurate portrayal of a presidential election night, Roman’s true nature, and the terrifying impact that the Roy family has on the rest of the country. Along the way, they talk about Justin Kirk’s chilling performance as the far-right presidential candidate and the media’s influence on American politics. They close by unpacking a fan conspiracy theory about Lukas Matsson and updating their predictions on who will be running Waystar Royco at the end of the season.

Hosts: Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and Joanna Robinson

Producer: Kai Grady

