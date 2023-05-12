 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Harris Group Agrees to Buy the Commanders and Takeaways From the NFL Schedule Release

Nora and Steven recap the Commanders agreement, then discuss the 2023-24 NFL schedule and their favorite and least favorite moments from release

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
NFL: APR 28 2023 Draft Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by discussing the agreement to sell the Washington Commanders to Harris Group and what this means going forward. They go on to recap the 2023-24 NFL schedule and discuss their favorite and least favorite moments from the schedule release.

Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

