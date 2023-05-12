The Harris Group Agrees to Buy the Commanders and Takeaways From the NFL Schedule Release

Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz open by discussing the agreement to sell the Washington Commanders to Harris Group and what this means going forward. They go on to recap the 2023-24 NFL schedule and discuss their favorite and least favorite moments from the schedule release.
Hosts: Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo
