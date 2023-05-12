 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 8 Precap. Plus! Alexander Skarsgard Drops By to Talk Matsson.

Chris and Wos get into the brutal balcony fight between Tom and Shiv and detail what it revealed about their relationship throughout the series

By Chris Ryan, Wosny Lambre, and Joanna Robinson
HBO


Chris and Wos immediately dive into the brutal balcony fight between Tom and Shiv and detail what it revealed about their relationship throughout the series. They then examine Kendall’s current state of affairs and speculate on what’s coming up in Episode 8 (9:31) before breaking down the entertaining Matsson-Kendall party showdown and drawing comparisons between Succession and The Wolf of Wall Street (17:55). Later, Joanna Robinson is joined by Succession star Alexander Skarsgard to talk about playing a tech billionaire, how the HBO series tackles American politics, why he wanted to return for Season 4, and more (30:53).

Hosts: Chris Ryan, Wosny Lambre, and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Alexander Skarsgard
Associate Producers: Chris Sutton and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify

