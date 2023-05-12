 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bears Schedule Got Me Hype

Jason also shines a light on the Knicks’ bad vibes before discussing Jimmy Butler’s dominance and Joel Embiid’s perseverance

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by sharing his excitement for the action he’s been seeing in the NBA playoffs and shining a light on the Knicks’ bad vibes, Jimmy Butler’s dominance, and Joel Embiid’s perseverance. Next, he examines the Chicago Bears’ recently released schedule and speculates on how far Justin Fields can take the team next season (22:43).

Leave us a message on The Full Go listener line at 773-359-3103 or write to thefullgo@gmail.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Tony Gill, and Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

Janelle Monáe’s Album Teaser, Shakira’s Boat Date, and the Most Chaotic Celebrity Rebounds

Plus, Liz, Kate, and Amelia discuss their introduction to "WaterTok"

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

A New Jersey Pasta Mystery, Wine Made by Nuns, and Tasting Häagen-Dazs Black and White Cookie Ice Cream

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby relay their Personal Food News and react to a listener-submitted voicemail

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby

The Movie Star Rankings: 35 Over 35, Revisited

Sean and Amanda are back with their updated rankings for their 35 favorite actors over the age of 35!

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 7 Recap

Jo and Mal discuss everything going on in the present timeline, as well the 1996 timeline during Episode 7: "Burial"

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

A Tale of Two Tatums With Raheem Palmer. Plus, Ben Lindbergh on the New MLB Rules.

Brian also reviews the New England Patriots’ 2023-24 schedule

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

Lakers Announcer John Ireland on the Warriors Series, Anthony Davis’s Injury, and Memories of Shaq and Kobe

Bryan is joined by Lakers’ radio announcer John Ireland to recount Kobe Bryant’s last game, power rank the L.A. sports teams, recall memorable celebrity encounters, and more

By Bryan Curtis