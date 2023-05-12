The Bears Schedule Got Me Hype



Jason starts the pod by sharing his excitement for the action he’s been seeing in the NBA playoffs and shining a light on the Knicks’ bad vibes, Jimmy Butler’s dominance, and Joel Embiid’s perseverance. Next, he examines the Chicago Bears’ recently released schedule and speculates on how far Justin Fields can take the team next season (22:43).

