A Tale of Two Tatums With Raheem Palmer. Plus, Ben Lindbergh on the New MLB Rules.



Brian is joined by The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer to react to a wild Celtics Game 6 win in Philly. They discuss Jayson Tatum’s roller coaster of a game, James Harden’s poor performance, and whether or not Joe Mazzulla and Doc Rivers are coaching for their jobs in Game 7 (0:15). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s Ben Lindbergh about the new MLB rules, the surprisingly good Red Sox, and how the team might bolster its starting rotation (31:00). Brian ends with a listener call and a quick review of the Patriots’ 2023-24 schedule (1:13:20).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Raheem Palmer and Ben Lindbergh

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify