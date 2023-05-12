 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 7 Recap

Jo and Mal discuss everything going on in the present timeline, as well the 1996 timeline during Episode 7: “Burial”

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Showtime


Mallory and Joanna break down Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 7: “Burial.” They get into everyone’s reaction to Lottie’s “intentional community,” Van’s tragic reveal, and the cops finding Adam’s body. They also discuss everything happening in the 1996 timeline, from Shauna unleashing her anger on Lottie to Misty’s fake search for Crystal. Then, of course they had to talk about Misty’s incredible musical vision.

Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Prestige TV Podcast

The Latest

A Tale of Two Tatums With Raheem Palmer. Plus, Ben Lindbergh on the New MLB Rules.

Brian also reviews the New England Patriots’ 2023-24 schedule

By Brian Barrett, Raheem Palmer, and 1 more

Lakers Announcer John Ireland on the Warriors Series, Anthony Davis’s Injury, and Memories of Shaq and Kobe

Bryan is joined by Lakers’ radio announcer John Ireland to recount Kobe Bryant’s last game, power rank the L.A. sports teams, recall memorable celebrity encounters, and more

By Bryan Curtis

The NFL Is on a Mission to Take Over Your Calendar

The league’s 2023 schedule includes more prime time and international games than ever before. But no matter how much the league dilutes its product, the NFL knows we’ll all watch.

By Rodger Sherman

The Schedule for Your 2023 Philadelphia Eagles Is Here

Find out when the Eagles can get their revenge on the Chiefs!

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10, Episode 15 and ‘Summer House’ Season 7, Episode 13

Plus, live reactions to the ‘Vanderpump’ reunion trailer drop

By Chelsea Stark-Jones

Draft Kings Is Getting into Box Breaking, Plus an NBA Market Update With Chris McGill

What does Draft Kings’ latest move mean for the hobby?

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson