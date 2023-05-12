‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 7 Recap

Mallory and Joanna break down Yellowjackets Season 2, Episode 7: “Burial.” They get into everyone’s reaction to Lottie’s “intentional community,” Van’s tragic reveal, and the cops finding Adam’s body. They also discuss everything happening in the 1996 timeline, from Shauna unleashing her anger on Lottie to Misty’s fake search for Crystal. Then, of course they had to talk about Misty’s incredible musical vision.
Hosts: Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
