A New Jersey Pasta Mystery, Wine Made by Nuns, and Tasting Häagen-Dazs Black and White Cookie Ice Cream

Plus, Juliet and Jacoby relay their Personal Food News and react to a listener-submitted voicemail

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Haagen-Dazs at Wimbledon Photo by Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images


This week, Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on the couple smuggling Fruit Roll-Ups to Israel, react to the vegan family that asked their neighbors to close their windows when cooking meat, and wonder about a woman who survived for five days on wine. For this week’s Taste Test, they try Black and White Cookie ice cream from Häagen-Dazs. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

