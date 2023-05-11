Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Press Conference Tales, UFC London Main Event Announced, and Is the UFC Punishing Merab Dvalishvili?

Still riding the high from the unforgettable event that was UFC 288, Ariel, Chuck, Petesy, and TST are here to discuss the following on today’s episode:
- The aftermath of UFC 288, what’s next for Henry Cejudo, and whether the UFC is trying to punish top contender Merab Dvalishvili (5:12)
- Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura for UFC London in July and the massive roles that Ariel and Petesy played in booking this fight (16:46)
- 3PAC’s latest pound-for-pound rankings and why (again) they want to banish newbie fan TST from submitting his picks (21:00)
- Ariel’s experience at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference in Dallas this week and what the guys think is really at stake in this fight (37:24)
Plus, the guys look ahead to Bellator Paris and UFC Charlotte this weekend, Ariel hires Petesy as his secretary, and of course … a dramatic reading of TST’s love letter to Israel Adesanya.
Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas
