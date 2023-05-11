 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Press Conference Tales, UFC London Main Event Announced, and Is the UFC Punishing Merab Dvalishvili?

Also, they guys look ahead to Bellator Paris and UFC Charlotte, Ariel hires Petesy as his secretary, a reading of TST’s love letter to Israel Adesanya, and more

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll
UFC 279: Diaz v Ferguson Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC


Still riding the high from the unforgettable event that was UFC 288, Ariel, Chuck, Petesy, and TST are here to discuss the following on today’s episode:

  • The aftermath of UFC 288, what’s next for Henry Cejudo, and whether the UFC is trying to punish top contender Merab Dvalishvili (5:12)
  • Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura for UFC London in July and the massive roles that Ariel and Petesy played in booking this fight (16:46)
  • 3PAC’s latest pound-for-pound rankings and why (again) they want to banish newbie fan TST from submitting his picks (21:00)
  • Ariel’s experience at the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference in Dallas this week and what the guys think is really at stake in this fight (37:24)

Plus, the guys look ahead to Bellator Paris and UFC Charlotte this weekend, Ariel hires Petesy as his secretary, and of course … a dramatic reading of TST’s love letter to Israel Adesanya.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer MMA Show

The Latest

‘Barry’ Is Auteurist Television, the ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Trailer, and ‘Silo’

Chris and Andy discuss some recent movie and TV trailers and break down the current season of ‘Barry’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘Beyond the Arc With Kevin O’Connor’: Warriors and Knicks Force Game 6, and an NBA Draft Preview

Tate Frazier joins Kevin O’Connor to react to the Warriors and Knicks forcing Game 6 in their respective series against the Lakers and Heat

By Kevin O'Connor, Tate Frazier, and 1 more

Tim Legler on the Warriors’ Chances and Trusting the Celtics or Sixers

Plus, actor James Marsden joins to discuss ‘Jury Duty’ and the importance of finding a star like Ronald Gladden

By Ryen Russillo

Don Callis Turned on Kenny Omega, Ultimate Warrior Vs. Goldberg, and More!

David and Kaz also discuss the speculated AEW TV deal

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Can the Warriors Force a Game 7 Against the Lakers? Plus, the Impressive Play of the 76ers and the Ups and Downs of the Suns.

Logan and Raja talk about what the Lakers need to do to close out the series and preview Celtics-76ers and Suns-Nuggets

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Life Beyond Likes and the Importance of Real-World Friendships With Isa Watson

Bakari Sellers is joined by the founder and CEO of Squad, Isa Watson, to discuss the burgeoning social media platform and more

By Bakari Sellers