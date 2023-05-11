 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Offseason Headlines: Andrew Luck Tampering, the Future of Mahomes’s Contract, and German Football Parties

By Kevin Clark
Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images


The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones react to all the latest and greatest NFL offseason story lines since the start of the month.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Producer: Richie Bozek

