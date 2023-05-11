Filed under: Slow News Day NFL The Ringer Podcast Network Offseason Headlines: Andrew Luck Tampering, the Future of Mahomes’s Contract, and German Football Parties By Kevin Clark May 11, 2023, 2:05am EDT Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Offseason Headlines: Andrew Luck Tampering, the Future of Mahomes’s Contract, and German Football Parties Flipboard Email Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones react to all the latest and greatest NFL offseason story lines since the start of the month. Host: Kevin ClarkGuest: Lindsay JonesProducer: Richie Bozek Subscribe: Spotify Next Up In Slow News Day Learning How to Successfully Predict the Top NFL Prospects. Plus, a Full NFL Draft Reaction. Round 1 Recap: Which Teams Helped Themselves and Which Teams Didn’t Von Miller and Sauce Gardner Share Their Thoughts on the Aaron Rodgers Trade and NFL Draft Week ‘Slow News Day’ on the Aaron Rodgers Trade Mahomes’s Legacy and the Promising Future of the Eagles Sean Payton, Tua Tagovailoa, Nate Burleson, Myles Garrett: Slow News Day’s Super Bowl Friday Sign up for the The Ringer Newsletter Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice. You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe The Latest KNICKS FORCE GAME 6 By John Jastremski ‘Survivor’ Season 44, Episode 11 Scott Porter joins to discuss the strategies of Tika 3, the repercussions of the idol play on this episode, and their predictions for the last few episodes of the season By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee The Midnight Meter 12 Inductions The Midnight Boys are here to debate and vote on their picks for the all-time best movies in fandom By Van Lathan, Charles Holmes, and 2 more The Big Three of NBA Broadcasting, Plus Other Playoff Observations Mike Breen, Ian Eagle, and Kevin Harlan are at the top of their games in these playoffs. Plus, we need a name for when players get hit in their "midsections." By Bryan Curtis Is Damian Priest a Main-Event Star? Plus, Nick Bond on Dominik Mysterio’s Journey Past Nepotism. The guys also discuss using blood in Brock Lesnar matches, Darby Allin’s plans to climb Mount Everest, and more By Ben Cruz, Khal Davenport, and 1 more 76ers and Nuggets Take the Lead, Plus a Wednesday Night Preview and Best Bets The boys also wonder whether the Knicks have any life left in them By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more