Dave’s Great Crepe Invention, How to Menu at Tatiana, and Ordering Thai Food for Chris’s Family

Plus, great crepe inventions, Luv2eat Thai Bistro, and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

It’s a How to Menu extravaganza as Dave and Chris talk about how to look at and break down a menu in general, before applying it to Kwame Onwuachi’s critically acclaimed restaurant, Tatiana. Dave talks about stumbling upon a great crepe invention, and the show wraps up with Dave and Chris trying to figure out a Thai food order for Ying’s family from Luv2eat Thai Bistro.

Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

