Dave’s Great Crepe Invention, How to Menu at Tatiana, and Ordering Thai Food for Chris’s Family

It’s a How to Menu extravaganza as Dave and Chris talk about how to look at and break down a menu in general, before applying it to Kwame Onwuachi’s critically acclaimed restaurant, Tatiana. Dave talks about stumbling upon a great crepe invention, and the show wraps up with Dave and Chris trying to figure out a Thai food order for Ying’s family from Luv2eat Thai Bistro.
Host: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Euno Lee
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, Euno Lee
