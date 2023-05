Erika and Steven dive into the world of frenemies by examining their own experiences with this type of friendship and their favorite portrayals on screen, including Paid in Full, The Office, Mean Girls, reality television, and more.

If you have had a frenemy in school, at work, or anywhere else, let us know all about it at whataboutyourfriendspod@gmail.com.

Hosts: Erika Ramirez and Steven Othello

Producer: Sasha Ashall

Theme Music: Devon Renaldo

