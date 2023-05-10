The Celtics’ Season Is on the Brink. Plus, John Jastremski on the Top AFC East Offseason Moves.

Brian recaps the Celtics’ brutal blowout loss to the 76ers, another slow start for Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla vs. Doc Rivers, and more (0:30). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the NBA playoffs, the top five AFC East offseason moves, and a highly competitive AL East (36:00). Brian ends with some listener calls and emails, before a quick recap of the Red Sox’s loss in Atlanta (1:01:30).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
