The Celtics’ Season Is on the Brink. Plus, John Jastremski on the Top AFC East Offseason Moves.

Another slow start for Jayson Tatum as the Celtics fall behind 3-2 to the Sixers

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ brutal blowout loss to the 76ers, another slow start for Jayson Tatum, Joe Mazzulla vs. Doc Rivers, and more (0:30). Then, Brian chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the NBA playoffs, the top five AFC East offseason moves, and a highly competitive AL East (36:00). Brian ends with some listener calls and emails, before a quick recap of the Red Sox’s loss in Atlanta (1:01:30).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

