 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Weird State of Media and Hollywood’s Role in It

Semafor cofounder Ben Smith joins Matt to discuss the rise and fall of media companies over the last 15 years

By Matthew Belloni
Facebook - Instagram - Meta Photo illustration by Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images


Matt is joined by journalist and cofounder of Semafor Ben Smith to talk about his new book, Traffic, and the rise and fall of the biggest digital media companies of the past 15 years. Matt and Ben discuss their careers in digital media, the media’s transition to digital, the role of Hollywood in the evolution of media coverage, the role of Facebook and other social media platforms, and what’s next. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the current writers strike.

For a 20 percent discount on Matt’s Hollywood insider newsletter, What I’m Hearing ..., click here.

Email us your thoughts!

Host: Matt Belloni
Guest: Ben Smith
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Town

The Latest

All Square Between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the Champions League

Musa and Ryan chat about Real Madrid and Manchester City’s draw in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal and look ahead to the second leg in Manchester

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

The Time-Skipping March to Retribution in ‘Barry’

A surprising jump into the future might suggest that he managed to build a new life, but even after eight years, Barry remains irredeemable

By Miles Surrey

Frenemies

Erika and Steven talk frenemies in their own lives and in ‘Paid in Full,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘Mean Girls’

By Erika Ramirez

Discussing Jack Harlow’s ‘Jackman.’ and ‘Barry’ Season 4

Justin and Micah return to discuss Jack Harlow’s latest release, the ‘Jackman.’ album. They also talk about the tone of the final season of ‘Barry.’

By Micah Peters and Justin Charity

High on No. 1s With Charlie Roumeliotis and Vic Mensa

Jason draws comparisons between the current buzz around Connor Bedard and the feeling around Chicago when Derrick Rose was drafted by the Bulls

By Jason Goff

A Celtics Rock Bottom, Embiid’s Big Statement, and Golden State at the Crossroads With Kevin O’Connor

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Kevin O’Connor to discuss the Celtics’ Game 5 loss to the 76ers, the Nuggets’ victory, and more

By Bill Simmons and Kevin O'Connor