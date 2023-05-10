The Weird State of Media and Hollywood’s Role in It



Matt is joined by journalist and cofounder of Semafor Ben Smith to talk about his new book, Traffic, and the rise and fall of the biggest digital media companies of the past 15 years. Matt and Ben discuss their careers in digital media, the media’s transition to digital, the role of Hollywood in the evolution of media coverage, the role of Facebook and other social media platforms, and what’s next. Matt finishes the show by giving a prediction about the current writers strike.

Host: Matt Belloni

Guest: Ben Smith

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Theme Song: Devon Renaldo

