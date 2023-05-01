 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Biden’s Media Cheat Sheet, “Gotcha” Questions for Giannis, and Farewell to Jerry Springer

Bryan and David also talk about their takeaways from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
President Biden Attends White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner Getty Images


Bryan and David break down Biden’s reelection announcement and press conference cheat sheet and weigh in on the type of “Rose Garden” campaign he could be running (13:10). Then, they highlight some key takeaways from the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner hosted by Roy Wood Jr. (29:40) before addressing Giannis’s response to the media when asked what he thought about the season (35:24). Later, they bid farewell to beloved talk show host Jerry Springer (44:55). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Hosts: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Producer: Erika Cervantes

