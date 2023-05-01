Learning How to Successfully Predict the Top NFL Prospects. Plus, a Full NFL Draft Reaction.

Kevin is joined by Cooper Petagna, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports and a former University of Alabama, University of Oregon, and University of Washington staffer, to break down what goes into successfully predicting the top draft picks and impactful NFL players starting at the high school level (1:15). Then, Lindsay Jones joins for a full reaction to all three days of the 2023 NFL draft (33:23).
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Cooper Petagna and Lindsay Jones
