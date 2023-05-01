Kyler a Trade Chip? Will the Ravens Be Contending for the AFC Crown? More NFL Draft Takeaways.

The dust has settled from the 2023 NFL draft, and some major moves were made before and during the draft. Ben and Sheil give three observations about moves that were either good or perplexing. With Lamar Jackson now locked in with the Ravens, did they propel themselves to the top of the AFC? Where will Kyler Murray be playing in 2024? Those and more on Extra Point Taken!
Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal
