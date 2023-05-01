 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Kyler a Trade Chip? Will the Ravens Be Contending for the AFC Crown? More NFL Draft Takeaways.

Sheil and Ben break down the NFL draft and look ahead to where Kyler Murray will be playing in 2024

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Arizona Cardinals Introduce Jonathan Gannon as Head Coach Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images


The dust has settled from the 2023 NFL draft, and some major moves were made before and during the draft. Ben and Sheil give three observations about moves that were either good or perplexing. With Lamar Jackson now locked in with the Ravens, did they propel themselves to the top of the AFC? Where will Kyler Murray be playing in 2024? Those and more on Extra Point Taken!

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Producer: Cliff Augustin
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

In This Stream

Everything You Need to Know About the Lamar Jackson Contract Saga

View all 12 stories

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

The Writers’ Strike Deadline Is Here. What Will Happen?

Matt and Lucas discuss the looming WGA strike

By Matthew Belloni

Learning How to Successfully Predict the Top NFL Prospects. Plus, a Full NFL Draft Reaction.

National recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna breaks down the process for determining who the most impactful prospects will be

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

WWE Draft Night 1 Recap, Plus Trinity Fatu Debuts in Impact Wrestling

David and Kaz talk Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and more

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

Howard Beck on How Much Longer the Warriors Can Keep Winning, LeBron James Vs. Stephen Curry, and the 76ers Without Joel Embiid

The guys also discuss Monday’s matchups between the 76ers and Celtics and the Suns and Nuggets

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Regular-Season Success Means Nothing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Just Ask the Bruins.

Boston set plenty of records this season, including one for most wins in NHL history. But following an overtime loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday night, the Bruins will be watching the rest of the playoffs from home—like so many previous Presidents’ Trophy winners.

By Katie Baker

The Real Winners of the Ballon d’Or, Past, Present, Future

James Allcott is joined by Nubaid Haroon, host of ‘No Ratings Pod,’ to discuss the past, present, and future of the Ballon d’Or

By James Lawrence Allcott