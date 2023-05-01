I’m Not Gon’ Let You Play in My Damn Face



Jason starts the pod by giving some much-needed shout-outs before expressing his frustration at the White Sox’s disappointing run of form this season despite Andrew Vaughn’s walk-off homer vs. the Marlins. He then shares his insights and gives a full breakdown of the Bears’ NFL draft over the weekend (30:29). Next, Jason breaks down Kevin Durant’s career path leading up to his loss in Game 1 vs. Denver and ponders if he is the best player in the Suns-Nuggets series (53:28).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Tony Gill, Steve Ceruti, and Chris Sutton

