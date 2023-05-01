 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

I’m Not Gon’ Let You Play in My Damn Face

Jason discusses his disappointment with this White Sox season, the Chicago Bears’ NFL draft, and Kevin Durant and the Suns’ loss to the Nuggets

By Jason Goff
Tampa Bay Rays v Chicago White Sox Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images


Jason starts the pod by giving some much-needed shout-outs before expressing his frustration at the White Sox’s disappointing run of form this season despite Andrew Vaughn’s walk-off homer vs. the Marlins. He then shares his insights and gives a full breakdown of the Bears’ NFL draft over the weekend (30:29). Next, Jason breaks down Kevin Durant’s career path leading up to his loss in Game 1 vs. Denver and ponders if he is the best player in the Suns-Nuggets series (53:28).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Tony Gill, Steve Ceruti, and Chris Sutton

