The Bruins Choke. Plus Andrew Callahan on the Pats Draft, and a Preview of Celtics-Sixers With Raheem Palmer.



The Bruins’ season ends with a stunning collapse as they fall to the Panthers in overtime—Brian goes over what went wrong (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about the Patriots draft, and they each give out their grades for the draft class (12:00). After, Brian and The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer preview the Celtics-Sixers series, including whether or not Joel Embiid will play in the series (54:15). Brian ends with a listener call, and does a quick recap of the Red Sox’s win over the Guardians (1:18:15).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Andrew Callahan and Raheem Palmer

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

