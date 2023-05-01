 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Bruins Choke. Plus Andrew Callahan on the Pats Draft, and a Preview of Celtics-Sixers With Raheem Palmer.

Brian breaks down Boston’s overtime loss to the Florida Panthers

By Brian Barrett
Florida Panthers v Boston Bruins - Game Seven Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images


The Bruins’ season ends with a stunning collapse as they fall to the Panthers in overtime—Brian goes over what went wrong (0:30). Then, he chats with the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan about the Patriots draft, and they each give out their grades for the draft class (12:00). After, Brian and The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer preview the Celtics-Sixers series, including whether or not Joel Embiid will play in the series (54:15). Brian ends with a listener call, and does a quick recap of the Red Sox’s win over the Guardians (1:18:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Or send us your questions for our mailbag at offthepike@gmail.com.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Andrew Callahan and Raheem Palmer
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Part 2: Suns in Trouble, the Lowry Game, and What Do We Do Now? With Ryen Russillo

Simmons is joined by Russillo to discuss concerns about the Suns, talk Knicks-Heat Game 1, look ahead to the Celtics-76ers series, and more

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

Knicks Drop Game 1

Plus, reacting to Rangers-Devils Game 7 and Nora Princiotti talks the NFL draft

By John Jastremski and Nora Princiotti

‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6 Recap

Bill, Sean, and Joanna discuss Roman’s all-time low and Tom’s comeback

By Bill Simmons, Sean Fennessey, and 1 more

Breaking Down ‘Succession’ Season 4, Episode 6: “Living+”

Chris and Andy break down the surprise success of Kendall’s pitch for Living+ and much more

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Steph Curry Snuffed Out the Beam. Now He’ll Face LeBron and the Lakers.

The Kings had no answer for Steph, who dropped 50 in a record-breaking Game 7 outburst to propel Golden State to a tantalizing second-round matchup against the Lakers. Here are five questions that could determine that series’ outcome.

By Michael Pina

Prison Camps for Grannies: Breaking Down Episode 6 of ‘Succession’

As Lukas Matsson closes in on the acquisition of Waystar, Kendall pitches a revolutionary product: fancy retirement homes?

By Miles Surrey