Filed under:

The Origins of Fat Washing, Top Five Fruits, and the Bar Test With Dave Arnold

Plus, a long rant about foams on cocktails, top five fruits, and the best pears money can buy

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Where Tom Eats - Tremolo Bar


Dave Arnold joins Dave Chang and Chris Ying to talk about fat washing, which leads to a conversation about the merits of originality and innovation in the culinary world. Dave Arnold deciphers fancy-sounding bartending techniques and gives his “bar test” that he uses to determine whether a bar’s cocktails are worth ordering. Plus: an all-time rant about foams on cocktails, and top five fruits, including the best pears money can buy.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Dave Arnold
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

