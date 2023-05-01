The Origins of Fat Washing, Top Five Fruits, and the Bar Test With Dave Arnold

Dave Arnold joins Dave Chang and Chris Ying to talk about fat washing, which leads to a conversation about the merits of originality and innovation in the culinary world. Dave Arnold deciphers fancy-sounding bartending techniques and gives his “bar test” that he uses to determine whether a bar’s cocktails are worth ordering. Plus: an all-time rant about foams on cocktails, and top five fruits, including the best pears money can buy.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Dave Arnold
Producer: Victoria Valencia, Cory McConnell, Gabi Marler, and Euno Lee
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS