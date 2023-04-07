 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Is All This Money Amazon Is Spending Worth It? Plus, ‘Perry Mason’ and Lee Sung Jin and Jake Schreier on ‘Beef.’

Chris is joined by ‘Beef’ creator Lee Sung Jin and director Jake Schreier to talk about the making of the show and working with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix’s “BEEF” Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix


Chris and Andy talk about a Hollywood Reporter article published this week that details Amazon’s efforts to put their streaming service on the map and whether or not their big spending has been worth it (1:00). Then they talk about the latest episode of Perry Mason (23:04), before Chris is joined by Beef creator Lee Sung Jin and director Jake Schreier to talk about the making of the show and working with Steven Yeun and Ali Wong (36:04).

Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Guests: Lee Sung Jin and Jake Schreier
Producer: Kaya McMullen

