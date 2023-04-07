 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

England Win the Finalissima and Frank Lampard Returns to Chelsea

Wrighty, Musa, and Flo also discuss how both Chelsea and its (interim) manager might be able to use this period to grow in the future

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
England v Brazil - Women´s Finalissima 2023 Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images


Ian is joined by Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes to look back at England’s win on penalties over Brazil in the inaugural Finalissima (05:08), played between the winners of the Copa América Femenina and UEFA Women’s Championship. They discuss England’s brilliant team goal, finished by Ella Toone, and what Sarina Wiegman can learn from Brazil’s pressure in the second half, which led to an injury-time equaliser. They also chat about Frank Lampard’s return to Chelsea (30:18), what it says about the club’s direction, and how both club and (interim) manager might be able to use this period to grow in the future.

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Musa Okwonga and Flo Lloyd-Hughes
Producers: Jonathan Fisher, Ryan Hunn, and Roscoe Bowman

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

