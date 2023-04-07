 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eating in the Bathroom, J.Lo’s Canned Cocktails, and Tasting Chips Ahoy Cookies

Juliet and Jacoby also weigh in on a viral Reddit post involving ranch

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Kraft Deal Puts More Pressure On Low-Growth Foodmakers


Juliet and Jacoby share their thoughts on Brooke Shields no longer receiving Tom Cruise’s Christmas cake, discuss Gen Z’s aversion to drinking milk, and weigh in on a viral Reddit post involving ranch. For this week’s Taste Test, they taste original Chips Ahoy and Hershey’s Chips Ahoy to see whether they can tell the difference. Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and react to some Listener Food News.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

