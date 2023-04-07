 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Take Bijan Robinson at No. 9 and Bulls’ Lackluster Season

Jason Goff reflects on the Bears’ draft prospects and the White Sox’s cold start

By Jason Goff
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the episode by sharing that he went to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie with his son and breaking down the White Sox’s poor start to the season (01:50). As the NFL draft draws closer, Jason details why the Bears need to draft talent not based on needs, but on best fit with the ninth pick (23:47). Next, Jason reflects back on the Bulls’ lackluster season and ponders if the post-All-Star success was worth it with Victor Wembanyama just waiting to be drafted (36:38).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

The Magic of ‘Air’ and the Return of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Sam Jones also joins to discuss his new documentary on Jason Isbell, ‘Running With Our Eyes Closed’

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

‘Barbie’ Movie Memes, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Horse Riding Date, and Kourtney Kardashian’s Wedding Special

Liz, Kate, and Amelia also dive into this week’s Cringe Mode, 2004’s ‘Ella Enchanted’

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and 1 more

‘Succession’ Precap: One Burning Question Ahead of Episode 3

Every Friday, Ringer staffers gather to answer one key question ahead of Sunday’s ‘Succession’ episode. This week’s topic: Connor’s wedding.

By The Ringer Staff

Is Taissa’s Sleepwalking the Key to Answering the Biggest Question on ‘Yellowjackets’?

Good night, sleep tight, don’t let the Man With No Eyes steal your sight

By Claire McNear

‘Yellowjackets’ Season 2, Episode 3 Recap

Mal and Jo break down Ben’s flashbacks and the cannibalistic ending to the previous episode

By Joanna Robinson and Mallory Rubin

The KD Trade Revisited, Plus Scenes From the Masters With Joe House, Dave Chang, and Nathan Hubbard

Bill discusses the pressure on the Suns, Mikal Bridges’s success with the Brooklyn Nets, and more

By Bill Simmons, Joe House, and 2 more