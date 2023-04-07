Take Bijan Robinson at No. 9 and Bulls’ Lackluster Season

The Full Go returns as Jason opens the episode by sharing that he went to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie with his son and breaking down the White Sox’s poor start to the season (01:50). As the NFL draft draws closer, Jason details why the Bears need to draft talent not based on needs, but on best fit with the ninth pick (23:47). Next, Jason reflects back on the Bulls’ lackluster season and ponders if the post-All-Star success was worth it with Victor Wembanyama just waiting to be drafted (36:38).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
